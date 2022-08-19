SEOUL – About 3,500 Unification Church members gathered in Seoul on Thursday to protest against what they call discriminatory and unfair Japanese media coverage of their church since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination.
The church has come under the renewed scrutiny in Japan since the assassination of Abe in early July, as the gunman has been quoted by investigators as saying his family was ruined after his mother made huge donations to the church and he believed the former prime minister was linked to the group.
