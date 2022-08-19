  • Construction on a highway project, funded by the Kenyan and Chinese governments and the African Development Bank, in Nairobi in 2011 | REUTERS
    Construction on a highway project, funded by the Kenyan and Chinese governments and the African Development Bank, in Nairobi in 2011 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

From the perspective of the United States and most of its allies, China is a systemic rival that undermines the stability of the rules-based order through its hegemonic ambitions and disregard for democracy and human rights.

But in much of the rest of the world, China is looked at as a valuable economic partner and a possible geopolitical alternative – or counterbalance – to the U.S. and Europe, according to a study released Thursday by the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) that analyzed global views on China and Sino-U.S. relations.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,