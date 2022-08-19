From the perspective of the United States and most of its allies, China is a systemic rival that undermines the stability of the rules-based order through its hegemonic ambitions and disregard for democracy and human rights.

But in much of the rest of the world, China is looked at as a valuable economic partner and a possible geopolitical alternative – or counterbalance – to the U.S. and Europe, according to a study released Thursday by the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) that analyzed global views on China and Sino-U.S. relations.