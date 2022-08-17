  • JIJI

Bangkok – A court trial started last month for a Japanese man who was detained by security authorities in Yangon, Myanmar, officials of the country’s military have said.

On how the man, Toru Kubota — a documentary producer — will be treated, the military officials said Tuesday that there is a need to wait for the court’s decision.

