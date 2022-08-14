A U.S. congressional delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey landed in Taiwan Sunday for a two-day visit, a trip that risks keeping tensions with China high after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went earlier this month.
The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders, according to a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. Embassy on the island. They will discuss bilateral relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.