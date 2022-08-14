  • Ed Markey | REUTERS
A U.S. congressional delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey landed in Taiwan Sunday for a two-day visit, a trip that risks keeping tensions with China high after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went earlier this month.

The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders, according to a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. Embassy on the island. They will discuss bilateral relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

