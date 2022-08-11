  • Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of tackling Japan's falling birthrate, speaks at a news conference Wednesday following his appointment to the post in a Cabinet reshuffle the same day. | KYODO
    Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of tackling Japan's falling birthrate, speaks at a news conference Wednesday following his appointment to the post in a Cabinet reshuffle the same day. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced the female minister in charge of tackling the country’s falling birthrate and installed a man who sought to deepen his understanding of the issue by trying out a “pregnancy belly.”

Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet Wednesday and named former Bank of Japan official Masanobu Ogura, 41, to take over the post from ruling party veteran Seiko Noda, a mother of one. In an interview with the Associated Press last month, she blamed a male-dominated political world for “indifference and ignorance” toward a plunging birthrate that has become an increasingly serious threat to its economy.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,