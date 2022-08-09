The United States has unveiled a new strategy for sub-Saharan Africa designed to forge closer economic, political and security ties with countries in the region as it moves to counter China and Russia’s expanding influence on the continent.
With one of the world’s fastest growing populations, biggest free trade areas, most diverse ecosystems and one of the largest regional voting groups in the United Nations, it is “impossible to meet today’s defining challenges without African contributions and leadership,” the White House said in a policy paper, noting that its new strategy for the region will focus on four key areas.
