  • Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong's new leader and government in the city on July 1 — the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Over informal, private meals with American leaders, China’s Xi Jinping let his guard down a little. It was a decade ago; relations were less strained; and Xi, still cementing his power, hinted he worried about the Chinese Communist Party’s grip.

Speaking privately with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, Xi suggested that China was a target of “color revolutions,” a phrase the party adopted from Russia for popular unrest in the name of democracy and blamed on the West. The recent “Arab Spring” uprisings across the Middle East had reinforced his concerns that China was vulnerable to public anger over corruption and inequality, both of which the country had in abundance.

