  • Miki Nagahira, an official at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, holds up a textbook she made at the museum, with a panorama of the city after the atomic bomb was detonated in the background. | KYODO
As Hiroshima prepares to mark on Saturday the 77th anniversary of the A-bomb that was dropped on it by the United States in 1945, some of its residents will be brushing up their English and practicing phrases to describe the horrific devastation of the attack to foreign visitors — once they eventually return.

The initiative has been months in preparation, having been launched under the auspices of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in February. Aimed at helping local people answer questions from foreign visitors curious about the city’s experience of the A-bombing, it provides a series of conversational scenarios that might take place, for instance, at the cenotaph for atomic-bomb victims in the city.

