Fukushima – Local governments have approved Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ plan to construct the facilities necessary to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.
The approval was given Tuesday by the prefectural government of Fukushima and the town governments of Futaba and Okuma, where the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant is located, allowing Tepco to construct the facilities, which include an undersea tunnel.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.