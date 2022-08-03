  • Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori (center left) hands over documents approving the construction of facilities for the release of treated radioactive water to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings President Tomoaki Kobayakawa at the prefectural government building on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori (center left) hands over documents approving the construction of facilities for the release of treated radioactive water to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings President Tomoaki Kobayakawa at the prefectural government building on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo

Fukushima – Local governments have approved Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ plan to construct the facilities necessary to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The approval was given Tuesday by the prefectural government of Fukushima and the town governments of Futaba and Okuma, where the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant is located, allowing Tepco to construct the facilities, which include an undersea tunnel.

