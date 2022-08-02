  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi gives a speech in Washington D.C. last week. Hayashi will visit Phnom Penh later this week to attend a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi gives a speech in Washington D.C. last week. Hayashi will visit Phnom Penh later this week to attend a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday he will visit Phnom Penh later this week to attend a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Hayashi said he will detail Japan’s policies on international and regional affairs, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and issues over the East and South China seas amid Beijing’s growing maritime assertiveness, in the meetings on Thursday and Friday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,