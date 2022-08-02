Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday he will visit Phnom Penh later this week to attend a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Hayashi said he will detail Japan’s policies on international and regional affairs, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and issues over the East and South China seas amid Beijing’s growing maritime assertiveness, in the meetings on Thursday and Friday.
