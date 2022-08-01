  • The Indian Navy has accepted delivery of its first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier — the future INS Vikrant — in a milestone for the country’s defense industry. | INDIAN NAVY
The Indian Navy has accepted delivery of its first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier — a milestone for the country’s defense industry as New Delhi seeks to not only modernize the force, but also counter increased Chinese presence and influence in the Indian Ocean.

The future INS Vikrant, also known as the “Indigenous Aircraft Carrier,” was handed over to the navy on Thursday by local shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard following extensive trials.

