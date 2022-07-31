WASHINGTON – A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where possible debris might fall.
U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1:45 a.m. JST Sunday), but referred questions about “reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location” to China.
