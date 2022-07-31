  • A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian lab module for China's space station under construction, takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province on July 24. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

WASHINGTON – A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where possible debris might fall.

U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1:45 a.m. JST Sunday), but referred questions about “reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location” to China.

