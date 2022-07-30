  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi delivers opening remarks during a meeting in Washington on Friday. | REUTERS
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi delivers opening remarks during a meeting in Washington on Friday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Washington – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday he will work “tenaciously” to build a broader global consensus to oppose attempts to change the status quo by force in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, warning that the “logic of brute force” is gaining traction in the Indo-Pacific.

“Russia’s aggression needs to go down in history as a clear failure, otherwise it is inevitable that other countries will follow Russia and attempt to change the status quo by force,” Hayashi said at a think tank event during his first visit to the U.S. capital since assuming the foreign minister’s portfolio in November.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,