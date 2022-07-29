  • A fire burns during a heat wave, in Rainham, east London, on July 19. | REUTERS
    A fire burns during a heat wave, in Rainham, east London, on July 19. | REUTERS
The U.K.’s heat wave earlier this month fueled so many blazes in London that the city’s fire service was busier than any day since Nazi attacks during World War II. More than 840 people may have died in England and Wales, according to a preliminary analysis.

Now, a rapid scientific analysis of the event concludes that without climate change those conditions would have been “extremely unlikely.”

