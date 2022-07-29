  • Spotify on Wednesday announced it would discontinue the Car Thing device just five months after it became available. | REUTERS
Spotify’s Car Thing player is now a thing of the past.

The world’s leading audio streaming service on Wednesday announced it would discontinue the device just five months after it became available to all users in the United States. In doing so, Spotify became the latest software technology company to stumble in an attempt to build hardware.

