Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s push to accelerate the fight against climate change is sparking a showdown with the nation’s farmers, who say it’s threatening food supplies — and their profits.

The government is proposing to cut emissions from fertilizer 30% by 2030 as part of a plan to get to net-zero in the next three decades. But growers are saying that to achieve that, they may have to shrink grain output significantly at a time when the world is scrambling for more supplies. Also at stake is the estimated 10.4 billion Canadian dollars ($8.08 billion) that farmers could lose this decade from the reduced output.