Sapporo – Damage estimates released Thursday by the Hokkaido government show tsunamis could kill 149,000 people if a major earthquake hits off Japan’s northernmost main island, surpassing a central government prediction by around 12,000.
But the report also said deaths could be significantly reduced if thorough evacuation measures are carried out swiftly, a conclusion that has prompted the Hokkaido government to further cooperate with municipalities to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
