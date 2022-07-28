  • The city of Kushiro in Hokkaido has released a simulated image showing the height of tsunami, projected onto an image from Google Earth and based on new estimates of likely casualties in the event of an earthquake and tsunami near the region. | KUSHIRO CITY / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Sapporo – Damage estimates released Thursday by the Hokkaido government show tsunamis could kill 149,000 people if a major earthquake hits off Japan’s northernmost main island, surpassing a central government prediction by around 12,000.

But the report also said deaths could be significantly reduced if thorough evacuation measures are carried out swiftly, a conclusion that has prompted the Hokkaido government to further cooperate with municipalities to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

