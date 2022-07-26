  • Tractor trailers on a lot in Laredo, Texas, America’s largest land port — which makes it easy for smugglers to blend in trailer-loads of migrants with the thousand of trucks traveling daily on I-35. With smuggling migrants across the border now a billion-dollar business, organized crime has moved in, with cruel and violent results. | CHRISTOPHER LEE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Tractor trailers on a lot in Laredo, Texas, America’s largest land port — which makes it easy for smugglers to blend in trailer-loads of migrants with the thousand of trucks traveling daily on I-35. With smuggling migrants across the border now a billion-dollar business, organized crime has moved in, with cruel and violent results. | CHRISTOPHER LEE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – From the street, the little brown house was unremarkable yet pleasant. A bright yellow toy school bus and red truck hung on the hog-wire fence, and the home’s facade featured a large Texas “Lone Star.”

But in the backyard was a gutted mobile home that a prosecutor later described as a “house of horrors.” It was discovered one day in 2014, when a man called from Maryland to report that his stepfather, Moises Ferrera, a migrant from Honduras, was being held there and tortured by smugglers who had brought him into the United States.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,