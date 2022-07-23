  • Protesters rally in Tokyo on Friday against a plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to the ocean. | KYODO
Japan's nuclear regulator on Friday officially approved a plan to discharge into the sea contaminated but since-treated water accumulating at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeast.

The government and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. aim to begin releasing the water from about 1 kilometer off the Pacific coast in Fukushima Prefecture around next spring. The water contains hard-to-remove tritium below an allowed ceiling and will be further diluted.

