  • Children at a nursery school in Chiba Prefecture wear a wrist-type device that monitor their whereabouts and biometrics in October. | HIGHFLYERS / VIA KYODO
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Pref. – Electronics developers and other technology companies in Japan are working to quickly roll out systems that may help stop a recent spate of summertime incidents involving children being left behind in dangerously hot vehicles.

Cybernetech, an electronics developer based in Nogata, Fukuoka Prefecture, is in the process of designing a system that can detect when a child has been left behind, as was the case last summer in the nearby city of Nakama, where a 5-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being left alone in a nursery school shuttle bus.

