The Japanese arm of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said Thursday it will begin selling passenger cars in Japan starting next year, with the company expected to face fierce competition from Western and domestic automakers.
BYD Japan announced during a news conference in Tokyo that it is planning to release an SUV, compact car and sedan in sequential order, but refrained from announcing prices.
