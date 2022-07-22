  • The Japanese unit of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD holds a press event in Tokyo on Thursday to announce its entry into the Japanese vehicle market. | KYODO
    The Japanese unit of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD holds a press event in Tokyo on Thursday to announce its entry into the Japanese vehicle market. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Japanese arm of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said Thursday it will begin selling passenger cars in Japan starting next year, with the company expected to face fierce competition from Western and domestic automakers.

BYD Japan announced during a news conference in Tokyo that it is planning to release an SUV, compact car and sedan in sequential order, but refrained from announcing prices.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,