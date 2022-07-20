  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfill the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow’s forces invaded in late February.

