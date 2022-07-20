  • Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May. He was voted in as the country's new head of state. | BLOOMBERG
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted in as Sri Lanka’s new head of state backed by a majority of lawmakers from ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party, a development that could reignite streets protests in the bankrupt nation and scuttle bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Wickremesinghe, 73, beat Dullas Alahapperuma, a candidate who had the support from a faction within the ruling party, and left-leaning lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, by securing 134 or more than 50% of votes cast in parliament on Wednesday.

