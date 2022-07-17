  • Daisetz T. Suzuki (1870-1966) is a Japanese Zen master who more than anyone has sowed seeds of Zen philosophy in the West. | KYODO
In what follows, the reader is invited to share the writer’s bewilderment.

Zen enlightenment — satori — is no antithesis of bewilderment, or solution to it, but its culmination. The Zen master’s crazy talk and wild acts twist the pupil’s rational mind into such paroxysms and contortions that at last… at last what? Reason gives up — not in despair or madness but in a burst of light. Revealing what? Nothing. Satori.

