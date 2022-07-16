  • Students take their final exam on aircraft maintenance at École nationale d'aérotechnique in Montreal. | REUTERS
    Students take their final exam on aircraft maintenance at École nationale d'aérotechnique in Montreal. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

MONTREAL/BENGALURU, India – Christophe Gagnon considered quitting his avionics studies as COVID-19 crippled aviation, but the 21-year-old stayed in class and now the industry is desperate for more like him to keep planes flying.

Two years after lockdowns nearly grounded the airline industry, repair shops and suppliers are scrambling for students like Gagnon, who received multiple job offers while still at the École nationale d’aérotechnique (ÉNA) in Canada’s aerospace hub, Quebec.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,