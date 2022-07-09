U.S. President Joe Biden called Japanese leader Fumio Kishida to extend his sympathy and outrage over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose killing at a campaign rally shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare.
Kishida denounced the act that took place ahead of a Sunday election as “despicable and barbaric” and said in the call with Biden he would protect democracy by not succumbing to violence.
