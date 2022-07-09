  • U.S. President Joe Biden signs a book of condolences in memory of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot while campaigning for Sunday's Upper House election, as Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Tomita Koji stands by during Biden's visit to the ambassador's residence in Washington on Friday. | REUTERS
  • BLOOMBERG, KYODO

U.S. President Joe Biden called Japanese leader Fumio Kishida to extend his sympathy and outrage over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose killing at a campaign rally shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare.

Kishida denounced the act that took place ahead of a Sunday election as “despicable and barbaric” and said in the call with Biden he would protect democracy by not succumbing to violence.

