    Campaign posters adorn a building in the Sugamo neighborhood of Tokyo on Wednesday ahead of the Upper House election on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo, REUTERS

Candidates are making their final appeals on Saturday across Japan for the Upper House election just a day after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign speech.

Major political party leaders will speak directly to voters in various parts of Japan amid tighter security following Abe’s death in the city of Nara in an event to rally support for his ruling coalition ahead of Sunday’s election.

