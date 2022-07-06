  • Chris Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, speaks during a news conference in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
The man accused of opening fire with a rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd of people watching a July Fourth parade near Chicago, turning the holiday celebration into another national tragedy, was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder.

If convicted, the suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, would face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Illinois states attorney Eric Reinhart said in announcing the charges at a news conference.

