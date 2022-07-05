  • Police deploy after a mass shooting erupted at a parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. | REUTERS
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois – Six people were killed and at least two dozen injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, turning a civic display of patriotism into a scene of panicked mayhem.

Officials told a news conference that six people were killed and 24 taken to hospital, and that a rifle was recovered from the scene. A hospital spokesperson reported 31 people were injured.

