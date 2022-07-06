As the government is becoming increasingly concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, there are growing doubts about the start of a nationwide travel subsidy program in early July as initially planned.
Tokyo confirmed 5,302 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, more than double the level the week before and exceeding the 5,000 mark for the first time since April 28.
