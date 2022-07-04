  • South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. | REUTERS
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo, Staff report

  • SHARE

Seoul – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told a Japanese business leader Monday that South Korea and Japan must work together to address pending issues that have strained their bilateral ties.

“The two countries should make efforts and combine their wisdom to build a future-oriented partnership,” Yoon told Masakazu Tokura, the leader of the Japan Business Federation, in their meeting in Seoul.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,