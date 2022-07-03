  • U.S. and South Korean Special Operations Forces train during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 exercises in Waipio, Hawaii, on Wednesday. | U.S. NAVY
A major multinational naval exercise led by the U.S. Navy has been launched in the Pacific with 25 other nations participating amid growing U.S.-China tensions.

U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines are participating in the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise, regarded as the world’s biggest naval training starting from Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy.

