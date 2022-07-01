Japanese big manufacturers’ business confidence soured for a second straight quarter in the three months to June, a central bank survey showed on Friday, hit by rising input costs and supply disruptions caused by China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns.
But the mood among big nonmanufacturers improved in April to June, the tankan quarterly survey showed, suggesting that service-sector firms are shaking off the drag from the pandemic as the government lifts curbs on activity.
