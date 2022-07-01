  • The Bank of Japan tankan survey's headline index gauging big manufacturers' mood slipped to plus 9 in June from plus 14 in March, hitting the lowest level since March 2021. | BLOOMBERG
    The Bank of Japan tankan survey's headline index gauging big manufacturers' mood slipped to plus 9 in June from plus 14 in March, hitting the lowest level since March 2021. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japanese big manufacturers’ business confidence soured for a second straight quarter in the three months to June, a central bank survey showed on Friday, hit by rising input costs and supply disruptions caused by China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

But the mood among big nonmanufacturers improved in April to June, the tankan quarterly survey showed, suggesting that service-sector firms are shaking off the drag from the pandemic as the government lifts curbs on activity.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,