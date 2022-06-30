  • Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (left) and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte attend the inauguration ceremony at the Malacanang palace grounds in Manila on Thursday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The son of the Philippines’ late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was sworn in as president Thursday, completing a decadeslong effort to restore the clan to the country’s highest office.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., 64, won last month’s elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father was ousted by a popular revolt in 1986.

