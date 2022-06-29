Madrid – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke briefly Tuesday in Madrid, both governments said, in their first face-to-face encounter amid chilly ties over wartime issues.
The conversation took place on the fringes of a summit of the NATO summit that the two leaders are attending, keeping hopes alive for a thaw in bilateral relations under Yoon, who became president in May with a pledge to take a “future-oriented” approach.
