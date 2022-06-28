TOKYO/BRUSSELS – Japan is pushing to remove a target for zero-emission vehicles from a G7 communique expected this week, according to a proposed draft, in a move that would water down language on climate change from the leaders’ summit in Germany.
The pressure from Tokyo, an influential member of the Group of Seven rich nations, comes as Japan’s auto industry faces scrutiny from green investors who say it has been slow to embrace zero-emission vehicles and has lobbied against regulations that would encourage quicker transition to the technology.
