Japan changed a key policy document to show its support for hybrids was on par with battery-electric vehicles after a lawmaker cited the head of Toyota saying automakers couldn’t back a government that rejected the technology popularized by the Prius, according to notes from a ruling party meeting.
The wording changes, which included adding a reference to “so-called electric-powered vehicles,” appear to put fossil-fuel burning hybrids on equal footing with zero-emission battery vehicles, even though environmentalists say there is a vast difference.
