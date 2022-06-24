  • While Ukraine’s accession into the European Union could take a decade or more, the decision sends a powerful message of solidarity to Kyiv and a rebuke to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who has worked for years to keep Ukraine from building Western ties. | REUTERS
BRUSSELS – The European Union officially made Ukraine a candidate for membership on Thursday, signaling in the face of a devastating Russian military onslaught that it sees Ukraine’s future as lying in an embrace of the democratic West.

While Ukraine’s accession into the bloc could take a decade or more, the decision sends a powerful message of solidarity to Kyiv and a rebuke to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who has worked for years to keep Ukraine from building Western ties.

