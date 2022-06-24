  • Extracts from an email by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking for pardons for members of Congress are shown on a screen during the fifth public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – At least five congressional Republican allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump sought White House pardons after supporting his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, witnesses on Thursday told the U.S. House of Representatives probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

Their names emerged at the end of a fifth day of hearings that focused on how Trump pressured top Justice Department officials daily in his final weeks in office to help him illegally hold onto power.

