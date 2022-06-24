  • Industrial effluents enter the Buriganga River as boatmen wait for passengers in Karanigonj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, in March. | AFP-JIJI
    Industrial effluents enter the Buriganga River as boatmen wait for passengers in Karanigonj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, in March. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Dhaka – Bangladeshi ferryman Kalu Molla began working on the Buriganga River before the patchwork of slums on its banks gave way to garment factories — and before its waters turned pitch black.

The 52-year-old has a constant cough, allergies and skin rashes, and doctors have told him the vile-smelling sludge that has also wiped out marine life in one of Dhaka’s main waterways is to blame.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,