  • Shionogi's anti-COVID pill | SHIONOGI / VIA KYODO
A health ministry panel on Wednesday postponed a decision on whether to grant emergency approval to Shionogi’s COVID-19 pill, citing the need for more discussion.

The oral drug, which is the first domestically developed COVID-19 treatment and is intended for use in patients with light to moderate symptoms, had been up for evaluation by the panel after the Osaka-based pharmaceutical company applied for approval under the emergency authorization system created in May.

