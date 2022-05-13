Parliament on Friday enacted a bill so speedier emergency approvals can be given to vaccines and drugs after the country lagged behind other rich nations in the initial rollout of COVID-19 jabs.
The bill to amend the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law was approved unanimously at a plenary meeting of the House of Councilors. The amendment had already cleared the House of Representatives.
