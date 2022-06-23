  • Foreign students study Japanese in an online class held by Anabuki College Group Takamatsu in Kagawa Prefecture in February. | KYODO
Japan aims to increase its number of international students, which had declined due to COVID-19 and related border controls, to the pre-pandemic level of 300,000 by 2027, up from the current 240,000.

The education ministry revealed the timeline in a report submitted Wednesday to an internal panel that advises the minister.

