Japan aims to increase its number of international students, which had declined due to COVID-19 and related border controls, to the pre-pandemic level of 300,000 by 2027, up from the current 240,000.
The education ministry revealed the timeline in a report submitted Wednesday to an internal panel that advises the minister.
