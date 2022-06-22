  • Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, speaks during a news conference at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, speaks during a news conference at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The cost of hosting last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is set to total ¥1.42 trillion ($10.5 billion), the games organizing committee said Tuesday, nearly doubling the ¥734 billion quoted in the bid file from 2013.

The final budget report for the Tokyo Games, postponed for a year from the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was presented at the organizers’ board meeting along with the games’ 800-page official report submitted to the International Olympic Committee.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,