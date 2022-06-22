The cost of hosting last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is set to total ¥1.42 trillion ($10.5 billion), the games organizing committee said Tuesday, nearly doubling the ¥734 billion quoted in the bid file from 2013.
The final budget report for the Tokyo Games, postponed for a year from the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was presented at the organizers’ board meeting along with the games’ 800-page official report submitted to the International Olympic Committee.
