    Soaring prices of grains, such as corn for animal feed, pose significant risks to Japan's food supply. | BLOOMBERG

Rising feed grain prices and difficulties procuring fertilizer ingredients pose significant risks to Japan’s food supply, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

In its latest review on risks to the stable supply of food, the ministry said the country’s agriculture and food industries “are in a harsh environment not seen in recent years.”

