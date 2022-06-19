Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday took a cautious approach to acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine as part of plans to boost the country’s defenses, a call made by some opposition parties ahead of next month’s Upper House election.
“I’m not so sure if making the leap to a nuclear submarine is a good idea,” Kishida said in an appearance on a Fuji TV program with other party leaders. He cited the difficulty of using nuclear power for military purposes under Japan’s atomic energy law as well as high operating costs.
