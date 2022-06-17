  • People ride a boat on a moat at Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.

Koichi Wada, who heads the Japan Tourism Agency, said at a news conference that over 300 applications have been received for June, with around 1,000 from July onward.

