  • Ground Self-Defense Force personnel take part in a military demonstration in front of a V-22 Osprey during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 at a base in Kisarazu, east of Tokyo, on Thursday. | REUTERS
Military commanders from Japan, the United States, South Korea, the Philippines and fourteen other countries met in Tokyo this week for a gathering that Washington hopes will help forge cooperation between nations that can help it contain China.

The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) was started by the United States in Hawaii in 2015 as it began shifting away from a policy of engaging with China to one that tries to hem in Beijing’s influence. That included a military pivot by Washington to Asia and a push for deeper ties with like-minded nations in the region.

