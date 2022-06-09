The Lower House on Thursday rejected two motions put forward by the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Lower House speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda — votes that reveal growing cracks between the main opposition parties ahead of next month’s Upper House election.

While the outcome of the no-confidence votes was never in doubt, the results could lead to a larger split between the CDP and the Democratic Party for the People, making it more difficult for the parties to support unified candidates in July’s Upper House election. That could result in candidates from both parties running in single-district races, thereby splitting the vote, as well as a lack of enthusiasm on voting day among opposition party supporters who could otherwise rally around a single candidate.