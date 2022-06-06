Japan will move forward with the safe restart of nuclear power plants and include strict examinations in its nuclear regulatory oversight, the final draft of its annual economic policy outline says.
The government aims to speed up decarbonization and improve energy self-sufficiency, and the use of power sources with a high decarbonization effect, such as nuclear power, will be a key part of achieving that, according to the draft.
