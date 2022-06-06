  • Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture | KYODO
    Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture | KYODO

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Japan will move forward with the safe restart of nuclear power plants and include strict examinations in its nuclear regulatory oversight, the final draft of its annual economic policy outline says.

The government aims to speed up decarbonization and improve energy self-sufficiency, and the use of power sources with a high decarbonization effect, such as nuclear power, will be a key part of achieving that, according to the draft.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,